6 men from Wisconsin charged in Jan. 6th attack at the Capitol - where their cases stand today

MILWAUKEE — There are now more than 700 people charged for their part in the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Six of the people charged are from Wisconsin and already more than half have pleaded guilty for their roles.

One year later, Congresswoman Gwen Moore says she will never forget what happened that day. She says the situation turned terrifying when she learned someone who broke into the Capitol had been killed.

“Somebody is dead, you know this is a real problem. At this point, it was no longer people just tearing up the Capitol and parading through the Capitol with flags. At this point, someone is dead, and that was (when) the horror and the fear set in,” said Moore.

Representative Moore was at her apartment in Washington, D.C. when the attack on the Capitol started. She was told to evacuate after a bomb threat was called into her building and she ended up going to her office with many of her staff members.

“The Capitol police led me through some of the tunnels ... through the Madison library and into Longworth and to my office in Rayburn where we huddled for the rest of the evening,” said Moore.

Since those attacks, hundreds of people have been charged. At least six men from Wisconsin have been arrested in connection to breaching the Capitol. Everyone faced multiple charges.

Kevin Loftus from Eau Claire pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. According to records: “Loftus admitted to walking on what he thought was the top floor of the U.S. Capitol.” He is still awaiting his sentence.

Abram Markofski from La Crosse pleaded guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He texted his a friend during the attacks saying: "We stormed the Capitol and shut it down. Currently inside still." He was given probation.

Markofski traveled to D.C. with his friend Brandon Nelson from Middleton. He also pleaded guilty to the same charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Nelson sent video and texts to his mom during the attacks, saying “There is (expletive) everywhere,” according to court records.

David Mish, Junior from West Allis has pleaded to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Court records say he told investigators, “I was with a group of guys…. [E]verybody was yelling ‘breach the building.’” Mish is expected to begin his 30 day jail sentence next week.

Michael Fitzgerald from Janesville still has his case open. His charges include civll disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds. According to court documents, “Fitzgerald was near the front of the line of rioters, participating in the push against law enforcement officers.”

And Joshua Munn from Melrose, Wisconsin faces the same charges as Fitzgerald. Court records say he traveled with his family to the capitol. Records say he posted on social media… “Before you hear it on the news I am I [sic] family marched on DC today.”

TMJ4 News did contact Mish’s attorney about his case to see if he wanted to speak and she said he had no comment.

The FBI is still looking for people involved in the attack. You can see videos and photos here.

