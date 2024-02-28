5th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles to face Providence Friars at home Wednesday

The 5th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles Men's Basketball team will face off with the Providence Friars at home on Wednesday.

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge got the chance to chat with some of the team's biggest fans — who just so happen to also be parents to a few players.

Stephanie Mitchell is mother to Stevie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin is mother to David Joplin.

You can watch their full interview above.



