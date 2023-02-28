58-year-old pedestrian injured in Sheboygan hit-and-run

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A 58-year-old pedestrian was injured in Sheboygan Monday after he was struck by a car while crossing the street.

The Sheboygan Police Department said the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. near 14th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The pedestrian was crossing N 14th when he was hit by a vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old man from Plymouth.

The driver initially fled the scene but returned shortly after police arrived.

The pedestrian had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Police said the driver was arrested for an OWI causing injury and a hit-and-run causing injury.

Charges are being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

