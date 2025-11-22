56-year-old man dead, suspect in jail after shooting in Calumet County, police say

WOODVILLE — A 56-year-old man is dead after being shot in the Town of Woodville in Calumet County on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 12:48 p.m. on Nov. 21 to a house in the area for a report of a man being shot.

On-scene, first responders found the 56-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Despite attempting lifesaving measures, first responders say the man died on-scene due to his injuries.

The sheriff's office says it took a 22-year-old man into custody and booked him into the Calumet County Jail on first-degree intentional homicide charges.

According to the release, the sheriff's office is still investigating the shooting.

