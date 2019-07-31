Police have identified the man involved in a shooting at a Franklin Sam's Club parking lot Saturday.

Luis Cardona-Contreras, 56, shot a man in the upper chest in the parking lot after he said the driver cut him off, according to the criminal complaint.



Police say Cardona-Contreras and the victim were frustrated with each other's driving when they parked and Cardona-Contreras began yelling at the victim along with a woman who was passenger in his vehicle. The woman stood in between the two men during the argument, and when Cardona-Contreras pointed a firearm at the victim she slapped it down.

Cardona-Cartreras then raised the firearm up again, pointing it at the victim and shot a round into his upper chest.

When police arrived on the scene they confiscated a .45 caliber IWI Jericho 941 semi-automatic firearm with a 10 round magazine.

Cardona-Cartreras told police he was angry that the victim cut him off in the parking lot, but admitted that he got carried away in the heat of the moment.

He also said the victim did not have or threaten the use of a weapon.