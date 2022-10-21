55-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash near 50th and Greenfield

WEST MILWAUKEE — The West Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Friday near 50th and Greenfield.

Officials said police and fire personnel found a 55-year-old man on the scene. They performed life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not share details on what led to the crash but said they are not looking for any other occupants or vehicles.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip