52-year-old dead after shooting near 38th and Good Hope; suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 52-year-old is dead after being shot near 38th and Good Hope on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody.

According to Brown Deer police, officers were dispatched to the area of 50th and Calumet for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle driven off the roadway into the ditch.

Officers found the lone occupant of the vehicle, the 39-year-old male suspect, armed with a firearm.

No one was struck by the shots fired by the suspect at the crash scene. After his arrest, he was transferred to the custody of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

