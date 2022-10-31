50 gunshots hit four homes, nearby vehicles in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Gunmen fired at least 50 shots, hitting four houses and four cars in Milwaukee Sunday evening, police say.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near 62nd and Silver Spring.

Police said two of the homes were occupied, but none of the people inside were injured by the gunfire. All four of the vehicles were unoccupied.

Officers say they found more than 50 casings on the ground at the scene of the shooting.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

