5-year-old killed after running into the street, getting hit by a car

RACINE — A 5-year-old boy has died after he ran into the street in Racine, police announced Thursday.

Officials said the incident began around 8:20 p.m. near Memorial and Prospect. A young girl ran out in the street, causing traffic to stop.

Police urged the girl to move, and she did. Traffic resumed and that's when a 5-year-old boy ran out into the street, A vehicle heading south did not see the boy and hit him, police said.

Racine officials said the vehicle that hit the boy, had previously stopped for the little girl. The driver remained on the scene and was the first to call 911.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, Racine police are looking for anyone with additional information on the incident. If you saw it, or know something, please contact the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip