5-year-old injured in double shooting near 13th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — A five-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured in a double shooting Tuesday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting happened near 13th and Clarke around 8:30 p.m. Police initially only mentioned one victim, a 17-year-old girl, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department said a second victim, a 5-year-old girl, arrived at a local hospital. Her condition and the circumstances that led to the shooting were not provided.

Now, police say they are investigating the incident and looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip