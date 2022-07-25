MILWAUKEE — A five-year-old girl was shot in Milwaukee Sunday morning, according to the mayor's office.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots and saw emergency responders loading a young girl into an ambulance.

The shooting happened at 49th and Meinecke, just one block from MPD District Three.

There are few details available at this time, but we do know that the girl is five years old.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office issued a statement on the shooting, saying in part:

"When someone causes death, harm, or destruction in Milwaukee, they should be held accountable for their actions. I hold that same expectation in this horrifying incident.”

One neighbor, who spoke with a TMJ4 News reporter, says she heard what sounded like several gunshots just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Because of the noise, she went outside and saw the little girl being put into an ambulance.

She told TMJ4 she recognized the girl, as she is one of her 5-year-old daughter's friends.

"When you can cry for somebody else's child you know there's something there," Michah Jones said. "I just hope she's ok and her family.....That could have been one of anybody else's kids, that could have been my kid."

