5-year-old falls out of 2nd-floor window, brought to hospital in Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. — A helicopter brought a 5-year-old child to a Milwaukee hospital after the toddler fell out a 2nd-floor window of a home in Racine Monday evening, police say.

Officers were called to a home near Marquette and West around 7:40 p.m. At the home, officers learned the mother had taken the child to the hospital.

From there a helicopter brought the child to a facility in Milwaukee, police said.

While the child's injuries are thought to be significant, police said they do not know how bad.

Witnesses told officers the child was pushing on the screen when the screen gave way.

