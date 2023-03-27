5-year-old boy recovering after bullet comes through his home: 'It's disturbing'

MILWAUKEE — A 5-year-old boy from Milwaukee is recovering after a bullet grazed his face.

"I went into shock mode. I was speechless," his mother Debbie Davis said.

Through tears, Davis described the horrifying moment a shooting on the street made its way into her home.

She yelled for everyone to get down when they heard the gunfire. Soon after they discovered a single bullet pierced the living room wall and grazed her son Devontea right above his eyebrow.

Submitted 5-year-old Devontea Walton and his mother.

"I thought that my baby just scraped his face by running but my baby kept wiping and the blood, it wouldn't stop," Davis said.

Devontea's family said the shooting had nothing to do with them. The 5-year-old was watching TV with his twin sister and cousin at the time.

"I'm angry that we can't even sit in our homes anymore," Devontea's grandmother Rochelle Jackson said.

Jackson explained that when she saw shell casings all over the street near their home and the bullet that hit their home was the 17th one fired that night.

TMJ4 Bullet holes in their home.

"It's disturbing that they're shooting and not realizing that it's kids out here, innocent people. It's just innocent bystanders getting targeted," Jackson said.

Remarkably, Devontea only needed a couple of stitches. He will physically be okay, but his mom said the damage goes deeper.

"He's staying up. He said if he goes to sleep at night the people are going to come back," Davis explained. "Right now, he's not himself. He's scared and I don't want my baby to be scared of where he sleeps or where he comes outside at. I want him to feel safe."

Davis is looking into therapy for her son. At the same time, she is looking for a new place to live.

"Too close to home for me. I gotta go," Davis said. "If my baby would've been any closer to the TV, I wouldn't have had my baby."

Milwaukee Police said the same shooting that injured Devontea also injured a 37-year-old man who was just driving in the same area. He is expected to be okay.

MPD continues to search for the suspects.

