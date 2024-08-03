5 people hurt in shooting early Saturday morning, police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, five people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:47 a.m. Saturday near Richards St. and Vienna Ave.
Police say that all of the people hurt ranged from 28 to 40 years of age. All five people were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive.
Milwaukee police continue to search for unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
