Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4K student at Yorkville Elementary School can name every U.S. president in order

Manny 4k student
Facebook/Yorkville Elementary School
Manny, a 4K student at Yorkville Elementary School, can name every U.S. president and what number they were.
Manny 4k student
Posted at 8:24 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 21:24:19-04

UNION GROVE, Wis. — Are you smarter than a 4K student?

Manny is a 4K student at Yorkville Elementary School in Union Grove. The school recently posted a video to Facebook showcasing one of his impressive talents.

He can list every U.S. president AND what number they were.

In the video, Manny is told a president's name and then he correctly identifies what number they were. Abraham Lincoln? He knew that was our 16th president. When asked who the third president was, he rightfully answered Thomas Jefferson.

Watch the adorable video below or by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule