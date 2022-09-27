49-year-old man drowns in Fond du Lac River, police say

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Fond du Lac River Tuesday morning, police say.

Both the police department and City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue were called to the area of the 500 block of Water St. just before 9 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a body found in the river, according to a joint news release from the agencies.

Rescue crews retrieved the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner's Office.

The body was identified as 49-year-old Burton F. Holstein of Fond du Lac.

There are no obvious signs of foul play, according to the news release. An autopsy will be performed on the man in the coming days to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on the drowning is asked to contact to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.

