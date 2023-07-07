48-year-old man dies after being shot near 69th and Carmen

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a 48-year-old man died after being shot near 69th and Carmen in Milwaukee on Friday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. The suspect was in a car and fired several shots into the victim's vehicle, striking him.

The victim died from his injuries later Friday evening.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

