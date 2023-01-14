Watch Now
46-year-old killed near 29th and Hampton: Milwaukee police

No suspects have been taken into custody
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 08:26:05-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.

Police say a 46-year-old man was shot and killed near 29th and Hampton around 10:45 p.m. He died from his injuries on the scene.

No suspects have been taken into custody in connection to this incident and the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are looking for unknown suspects.

Any with information about this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

