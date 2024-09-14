46-year-old airlifted to hospital after ATV crash, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, one person was injured in an ATV crash.
The crash happened Friday around 8:53 p.m. at the intersection of Arthur Rd and Cty Tk U in Hartford.
The driver of the ATV was a 46-year-old man from Hartford. According to the sheriff's office the 46-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
A single ATV was located upright in the ditch on the northwest corner of the intersection. The sheriff's office says that there was nothing that indicated the involvement of another vehicle at the scene.
The sheriff's office says that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.
This crash is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
