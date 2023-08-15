45-year-old man shot and killed near 23rd and Scott: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A 45-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was shot near 23rd and Scott just after midnight Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the victim suffered from fatal gunshot injuries. Police seek unknown suspects.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at approximately 12:02 a.m., on the 1200 block of S. 23rd Street. The victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



