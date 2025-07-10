45-year-old man charged in Cudahy police standoff

CUDAHY, Wis. — A 45-year-old Cudahy man has been charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement following a standoff outside his home Saturday, according to court documents.

These charges could result in a fine of up to $20,000 and almost seven years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Jason Rohloff was hosting a party with about 25 people Saturday evening from which he became intoxicated.

Rohloff's neighbor called the police after a beer bottle was thrown against his house and he found two men near his backyard yelling and swearing at him.

When three police arrived at the 5900 block of S. Crosswinds Dr. along the end of Rohloff's driveway, Rohloff stepped outside of his home holding a gun and pointing it at the officers. After Rohloff didn't respond to orders to put the gun down, one of the policeman fired five shots at him, causing him to run back inside of his house.

Police sent out a "shelter-in-place" alert to the area and closed off the surrounding blocks.

Following three hours of negotiations, Cudahy police convinced Rohloff to come out of his home. He was arrested immediately after.

Inside of Rohloff's home, police found two guns.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

