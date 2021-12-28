43-year-old woman, 28-year-old man killed in separate homicides in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old woman and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man were killed in separate incidents Monday morning and Tuesday morning, Milwaukee police said.

The first incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4900 block of North 32nd Street. That's where police say the woman suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries. MPD said officers arrested a 44-year-old Milwaukee man in connection to the homicide.

Then around 7:51 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Congress Street, MPD said the 28-year-old man died from gunshot injuries. Police said they are looking for unknown suspects.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of each homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

