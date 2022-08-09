43-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waukesha County

MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to Highway 67 near Parry Road around 4:54 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials responded, they discovered the vehicle had been traveling south on 67 when the car left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Nashotah, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

