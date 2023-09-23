42-year-old shot and killed near 23rd and Hope

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old was shot and killed near 23rd and Hope on Friday.

Milwaukee police say the victim died from their injuries at the scene around 5:35 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

