42-year-old shot and killed near 23rd and Hope

TMJ4
Posted at 10:41 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 23:43:09-04

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old was shot and killed near 23rd and Hope on Friday.

Milwaukee police say the victim died from their injuries at the scene around 5:35 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.  

