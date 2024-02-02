41 officers join MPD staff as state staffing quota looms

MILWAUKEE — A new class of 41 police recruits received their badges Thursday night. The graduates are helping the city get closer to the staffing goal set out in a new funding deal with the state.

“We do not want more officers, we need more officers,” said Police Chief Jeffery Norman at the ceremony. “But as I’ve always stated, and I’ll always repeat this, we need the best versions of you.”

The state's recently passed shared revenue bill says the city of Milwaukee needs to maintain 1,725 sworn officers at all times.

As of December 9th, the city had 1,596.

Norman says the work to meet hiring requirements is nonstop.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is always hiring and we are putting the effort in to make sure that we are getting ourselves to that number. We want the right people with the right mindset, with the right heart.”

People like newly sworn-in officer, Brandon Maglio.

“I’m at a loss for words, it was such a special moment for me,” Maglio said.

Maglio was one of few recruits on stage who graduated with special honors, earning the academic honor achievement and leadership award.

His father, another MPD officer, joined him Thursday night for the special moment.

“I remember being in that gym 20 years ago watching him walk across the stage,” recalled Maglio. “So to be able to have him the one that pins me it was incredible.”

Maglio tells TMJ4 that working in Milwaukee is a special opportunity, one compounded by the men and women who joined him on stage.

“I can confidently say that citizens can rest easy knowing that the right people are taking this job.”

As these officers get ready to protect the city recruitment for the department continues.

