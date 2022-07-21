400 interns to design Light the Hoan displays representing Milwaukee companies

MILWAUKEE — More than 400 interns in teams organized by companies will develop light shows for Light the Hoan in a way that "shows they feel best represents their company’s brand and culture."

As we all know, the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee is covered in programmable lights, and organizers routinely set the lights to various colors for special days or events - like in honor of the Milwaukee Bucks, Black History Month, 4th of July and others.

The interns hail from 12 Milwaukee-area companies: Northwestern Mutual, Quarles & Brady, American Family Insurance, Baird, Johnson Controls, Generac, Johnson Financial Group, Molson Coors, Rockwell Automation, We Energies, Milwaukee Tool, and 2021’s winner - Direct Supply.

The interns though come from places across the country.

Starting July 25, teams of interns will compete in brackets, with their light displays shown on the Hoan over four nights.

Members of the public meanwhile can vote for their favorite designs by clicking on this link here.

The teams with the most votes will move onto the next bracket. The overall winner's light display will be shown to the city on the night of National Intern Day on July 28.

The winning team will get a round-trip ticket from Southwest Airlines and a traveling trophy - not to mention the skills and bonds they made during the unique experience.



