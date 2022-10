MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Thursday night.

Police said a 40-year-old woman was walking her dog near Appleton and Silver Spring around 11:05 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

Following the crash, the driver fled and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, police are looking for the driver and asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

