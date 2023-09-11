40-year-old pedestrian killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run crash, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 64th and Silver Spring Monday morning, police say.

It happened in the 6400 block of W. Silver Spring Dr. just before 3 a.m. Monday. Police say the pedestrian was found by police officers "who were patrolling the area," according to a news release.

Officers tried to save the pedestrian, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation. There are no known suspects in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip