4-year-old girl injured, crash near 3rd and Nash

TMJ4
Police scene near 3rd and Nash on Sept. 1, 2023
Posted at 7:36 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 20:36:45-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says a 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash near 3rd and Nash on Friday.

It happened around 6 p.m.

A neighbor told TMJ4 News a driver hit the girl when she was crossing the street and then fled the scene.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee police to confirm this information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

