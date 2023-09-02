4-year-old girl injured, crash near 3rd and Nash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says a 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash near 3rd and Nash on Friday.

It happened around 6 p.m.

A neighbor told TMJ4 News a driver hit the girl when she was crossing the street and then fled the scene.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee police to confirm this information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip