Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4-year-old dead after being struck by driver in Beaver Dam

The child was struck by a driver on private property in rural Beaver Dam.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office
TMJ4
Dodge County Sheriff's Office, file image
Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:52 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 20:52:56-04

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A four-year-old is dead after being struck by a driver in Beaver Dam on Wednesday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report about a child being hit on private property in rural Beaver Dam around 5 p.m.

The child was transported to an area hospital. Flight For Life was requested for possible transport, however, the child died at the hospital.

The Beaver Dam Police Department, Fire Department paramedics, and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

barnesjohnson.jpg

Local News

How to watch the U.S. Senate debate this Thursday on TMJ4