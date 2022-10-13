4-year-old dead after being struck by driver in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A four-year-old is dead after being struck by a driver in Beaver Dam on Wednesday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report about a child being hit on private property in rural Beaver Dam around 5 p.m.

The child was transported to an area hospital. Flight For Life was requested for possible transport, however, the child died at the hospital.

The Beaver Dam Police Department, Fire Department paramedics, and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

