4 of Milwaukee's top leadership positions are held by Black men, for the first time in history

Four of Milwaukee's top leadership positions are now held by African American men. TMJ4's Tony Atkins, Mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley talk about the two elected officials' days back at Bay View High School.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 07, 2022
MILWAUKEE — History has been made in Milwaukee after Cavalier Johnson won the mayoral race Tuesday night.

With Johnson's win, Milwaukee can now say that four of its top leadership positions are held by Black men: The Milwaukee County Sheriff, Milwaukee Police Chief, Milwaukee County Executive, and the Mayor.

The sheriff's office has Earnell Lucas in its leadership role, MPD is led by Chief Jeffrey Norman, David Crowley is the County Executive, and now the city has Johnson as its mayor.

Johnson and Crowley are also the first Black men to serve in their respective roles.

Lucas and Norman are not the first Black men in their roles, however. The first Black Police Chief was actually appointed back in 1924, Judson W. Minor, and Milwaukee County has had several Black Sheriffs, most recently David Clarke.

