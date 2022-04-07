4 of Milwaukee's top leadership positions are held by Black men, for the first time in history

MILWAUKEE — History has been made in Milwaukee after Cavalier Johnson won the mayoral race Tuesday night.

With Johnson's win, Milwaukee can now say that four of its top leadership positions are held by Black men: The Milwaukee County Sheriff, Milwaukee Police Chief, Milwaukee County Executive, and the Mayor.

The sheriff's office has Earnell Lucas in its leadership role, MPD is led by Chief Jeffrey Norman, David Crowley is the County Executive, and now the city has Johnson as its mayor.

Johnson and Crowley are also the first Black men to serve in their respective roles.

Lucas and Norman are not the first Black men in their roles, however. The first Black Police Chief was actually appointed back in 1924, Judson W. Minor, and Milwaukee County has had several Black Sheriffs, most recently David Clarke.

