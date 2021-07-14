4 men facing federal charges for alleged Kenosha arson, looting last summer

KENOSHA — Federal prosecutors have charged four men for allegedly looting and damaging businesses in Kenosha last August and trying to sell stolen goods over social media.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin said in a statement Tuesday that Allen King, David Garner and Kevin Martinez traveled together from Minnesota to Kenosha on Aug. 24, 2020. Once in Kenosha, they attempted to set fires at a bar and looted and damaged other businesses including a pharmacy and a gas station, prosecutors say.

The three men then described the incidents over social media, and King and Garner tried to sell stolen controlled substances over that same platform, according to prosecutors.

In a separate federal case, Devon Vaughn was charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire at B&L Office Furniture in Kenosha.

King, Garner, and Martinez are charged with conspiring to steal controlled substances and transport stolen goods in interstate commerce; King and Garner are charged with two counts of arson, and conspiring to commit arson; and Martinez is charged with illegally possessing ammunition as a felon.

Each of the arson crimes carries a mandatory minimum term of five years’ imprisonment.

