4 injured in overnight shootings, including 2 teens

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating three separate shootings that took place between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The first shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of the 2800 block if N. 53rd Street. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he's currently in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are under investigation.

At 10:35 p.m. in the 2400 block of W. Locust Ave, a 17-year-old Milwaukee female and a19-year-old Milwaukee male were shot as a result of road rage. The two were taken to the hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. A 35-year-old Milwaukee male is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of N. 49th Street, a 33-year-old Milwaukee male was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and the Milwaukee Police are searching for unknown suspects.

If you have any information about any of these crimes, you're asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

You can use the P3 Tips app if you wish to remain anonymous.

