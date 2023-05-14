4 injured, 10 knives recovered in stabbing near 27th and Hope Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Four people, including two teens, suffered stab wounds after a large fight Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

The stabbing happened near 27th and Hope Road around 4:40 p.m.

Two of the victims, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl, were sent to hospitals with injuries.

The third victim, an 18-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for her injuries.

The fourth person was a 32-year-old woman. Police said she was sent to the hospital and taken into custody. Two other people, a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl, were also taken into custody.

All are expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police said the stabbing started after a large fight. They recovered ten knives from the scene.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

