4 hurt after shooting early Saturday morning, Milwaukee Police say

4 people were hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 6th St.
A 17-year-old sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for care.
The three other victims, a 15-year-old, a 21-year-old, and an 18-year-old, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and were all transported to local hospitals for treatment.
The Milwaukee Police Department says they continue to search for unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
