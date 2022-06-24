$4 admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo on the Fourth of July

MILWAUKEE — You can celebrate the Fourth of July this year at the Milwaukee County Zoo with $4 admission on Monday!

There are a ton of ways to celebrate the fun-filled holiday at the zoo. You can check out the Harbor Seal habitat to meet the new female pup that was born on May 24. This is the first pup for mom Cossette and the sixth for dad Ringo. Mom and pup are in the outdoor habitat most of the time and viewable to guests. They have the option of venturing inside.

Milwaukee County Zoo

You can also head on over to the Giraffe Yard and meet another new baby. Reticulated giraffe Bahatika is a first time father to the female giraffe baby Poppy. Poppy was born on May 27 to mom Marlee. This is Marlee's third calf. Poppy was named after the Remembrance Poppy, a symbol of Memorial Day weekend when the calf was born.

Milwaukee County Zoo

The zoo also has an interactive summer exhibit, Dino Don's Dragon Kingdom, which features more than 15 animatronic creatures. They range in size from 10 to 40 feet. The exhibit is located outside behind the Small Mammals building and is $3 per person.

The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4. Admission gates close 45 minutes prior to zoo closing time and animal buildings close 15 minutes prior to closing. The parking fee of $15 still applies.

