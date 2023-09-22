4,000+ violent fugitives arrested; Milwaukee among 20 cities in U.S. Marshals sweep

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Marshals arrested 4,455 violent fugitives during Operation North Star III (ONS) in 20 cities across the country, including Milwaukee.

According to a news release, "United States Marshal Anna Ruzinski and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman will be speaking on Monday, September 25, 2023, releasing the results of United States Marshals Service’s Operation North Star III, a targeted effort to locate and arrest violent offenders in the City of Milwaukee. This operation is an example of how the USMS can work collaboratively with its partners in Milwaukee and around the State to reduce violent crime."

The enforcement is the third ONS since July 2022. A news release states, "In total, US Marshals have apprehended more than 6,700 wanted fugitives, including 900 charged with homicide, in addition to removing more than 900 weapons associated to violent crime."

“Together with our law enforcement partners across the country, the Justice Department is zeroing in on the violent fugitives responsible for the greatest crime in our communities,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The U.S. Marshals Service conducted Operation North Star III to target the most violent criminals, and together with state and local law enforcement arrested over 4,400 fugitives across 20 cities in just three months.”



“Operation North Star (ONS) is an evidence-based strategy that targets the drivers of violence in our communities,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. “ONS is part of the Attorney General’s violent crime reduction strategy, and its success is based on community partnerships and collaboration with our local and state law enforcement partners. I want to thank the outstanding work of the women and men of the USMS and our partnering law enforcement agencies. Together with the community, these efforts have contributed to successful violence reduction efforts in ONS cities.”



This enforcement action marks the third ONS since July 2022. In total, US Marshals have apprehended more than 6,700 wanted fugitives, including 900 charged with homicide, in addition to removing more than 900 weapons associated to violent crime. The concept behind interagency law enforcement operations such as ONS evolved largely from regional and district fugitive task forces. Since the 1980s, the U.S. Marshals Service has combined their resources and expertise with local, state, and federal agencies to find and apprehend dangerous fugitives.







