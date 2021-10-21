3rd Annual 'Love without Violence' convention offers resources for victims of domestic violence

MILWAUKEE — As part of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the City of Milwaukee's Violence Prevention program is hosting the 3rd Annual "Love without Violence" convention. Held virtually this year, the conference offers resources for victims of domestic violence. Held for three days, those interested can register on the city's website.

Several groups will take part in this years event, offering culturally sensitive resources for several different communities.

"It's very timely considering the challenges we face in our community regarding the homicides and the increase of violence, domestic violence in our city," said Marianna Rodriguez of the Latina Resource Center.

Milwaukee Police Department numbers show that 7% of all homicides year to date are domestic violence related. That number is down slightly from the same time period in 2020 (10%) and 2019 (16%).

TMJ4

Mayor Tom Barrett says phone calls for help to police stations across the country are rising, and said of the numbers in Milwaukee: "unfortunately Milwaukee is experiencing domestic violence at rates we haven't seen in years."

The virtual conference will continue through Friday. If you or someone you know needs help with domestic violence, the City of Milwaukee has resources here.

