39-year-old man killed after suspect flees from police, crashes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a man has died after a suspect fled from police and crashed into a car near Layton and Lincoln.

Police said the incident began around 12:16 a.m. Tuesday when police attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, however, refused to stop and fled from the police.

MPD said it did not initiate a pursuit, but when the suspect was fleeing he crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested after a short foot chase. The driver of the vehicle hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. MPD said he was 39 years old.

Charges are now being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

