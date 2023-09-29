37-year-old found dead near 35th and Gelena

MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old was found dead near 35th and Gelena and police are investigating it as a homicide.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, officers arrived around 5 p.m. Thursday and found the person deceased. Police are searching for suspects.

MPD statement:

On 09/28/23 at about 5:01pm Milwaukee Police conducted a homicide investigation that occurred in the 1600 block of N. 35th Street. The victim was 37 years old and was deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Police Continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip