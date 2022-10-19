360: Would red-light cameras deter reckless driving in Milwaukee?

MILWAUKEE — A bipartisan group of lawmakers thinks it’s time the Wisconsin Legislature does something to curb reckless driving in Milwaukee. Their proposed solution is allowing the city to put red light cameras at its most dangerous intersections.

State law currently prohibits the use of that type of automated enforcement technology.

Within the past five years, Milwaukee police data shows nearly 40,000 drivers have gotten tickets for speeding at least 20 miles per hour over the posted limit and more than 2,000 citations have been issued for running red lights. The Milwaukee Police Department considers those to be two of the most egregious forms of reckless driving. Some lawmakers think red light cameras could enhance enforcement and reduce deadly crashes.

Let’s go ‘360’ to hear from a variety of perspectives about whether red light cameras would address dangerous driving behavior in Milwaukee. A Democratic lawmaker shares how her legislation would work in the city, a Republican senator explains why he’ll vote against it, Milwaukee’s mayor reveals where he stands on the proposal, but we start with two people who drive the city’s streets every day.

TMJ4

Sal Nazeer used to live in Illinois where red light cameras can be found in nearly 70 communities. He thinks it’s time they’re utilized in Milwaukee.

"It will deter at least a fraction of people so it would make it a little easier for people to be in the area,” he said.

Pam McCreary doesn’t think red light cameras are the answer.

"I don't know how that's going to stop anyone from doing it,” she said. “Personally, if I did it, I did it, I pay the consequences. However, those who are reckless drivers, they don't care."

State Representative LeKeshia Myers says her bill would allow up to five red light cameras in every aldermanic district, totaling no more than 75 citywide. The bill says violators would be mailed a $40 to $100 ticket if they’re caught running a red light or speeding at least 20 miles per hour over the limit.

Rep. Myers says the data collected from the cameras would be owned by the city and automatically deleted after the ticket is paid. Additionally, the bill states the data could not be shared with third parties to protect people’s privacy.

TMJ4 asked Rep. Myers whether she thinks it would serve as a deterrent if people get tickets and refuse to pay the fine. "Well, I think the courts already have mechanisms in place for that,” Rep. Myers responded.

Let’s compare that to Chicago’s red-light camera program. The Windy City’s fines are nearly the same at $35 to $100, but violations start at just 6 m.p.h. over the limit. Chicago has cameras placed at 151 intersections. A city of Chicago report found the cameras resulted in a 57 percent reduction in crashes at those locations between 2015 and 2019.

TMJ4

Back in Wisconsin, the push for red light cameras in Milwaukee started five years ago. The latest effort led by Rep. Myers failed to pass in the spring.

“What gives you hope there could be a different outcome this time?” TMJ4 asked. “The legislation had bipartisan support,” Rep. Myers replied. “I think people understand if you work and live in the metro area how big a deal reckless driving has become. There are people who have a healthy fear of driving on certain streets, and I think that this is something that is seen as a solution.”

While Rep. Myers says more Republican lawmakers have agreed to sponsor the bill, Senator Van Wanggaard says he isn’t one of them.

"I do not see red light cameras being the way to solve this problem,” Senator Wanggaard said. “If anything, I think it's going to make it worse."

Senator Wanggaard thinks the real solution is having more Milwaukee police officers assigned to traffic patrol.

"The reason I don't support it is the thought is we're going to put cameras, a mechanical device in place of where an officer should be,” he said.

"I don't have the money to put a police officer on every corner to stop every traffic infraction,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says he fully supports bringing red light cameras to Milwaukee. He believes it’s an effective tool to deter reckless driving.

"If we have technology we are able to use in order to address the situation then why wouldn't we use it, but we need the state to give us permission to do that,” Mayor Johnson said.

Rep. Myers says her proposal would allow Milwaukee to launch a 5-year pilot program to determine whether red light cameras are effective. She also notes the equipment supplier would be compensated by the city with a flat monthly fee. She plans to push for a vote on this bill in the Wisconsin Assembly during its next legislative session, which is slated for January.

