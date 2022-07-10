36-year-old woman killed in shooting near 40th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 40th and Meinecke. Police said a 36-year-old woman died from her injuries on the scene.

Now, officials are seeking unknown suspects and are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

