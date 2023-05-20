36-year-old man killed in Racine motorcycle crash

RACINE, Wis. — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Racine Friday night, the police department confirmed.

The Racine Police Department said it was called to State and Superior around 9:10 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man breathing but unresponsive.

The man was taken to Ascension Medical Center and then airlifted to Milwaukee for treatment. Police said that's where he later died.

Specific details of the crash were not released but the police department said an SUV hit the motorcycle but remained on the scene. There were three people in the SUV at the time, and one suffered minor injuries.

The Racine Police Department said the investigation into the crash remains active. The department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 262-635-7816. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip