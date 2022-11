MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near 6th and Harrison around 2:42 a.m. Police said a 33-year-old man died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to MPD and they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

