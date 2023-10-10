32-year-old Milwaukee man accused of four sexual assaults; authorities concerned there may be more victims

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is asking for any additional victims to come forward after they charged a 32-year-old Milwaukee man with four counts of sexual assault last month.

Joshua Schober was charged with the four counts on September 28th. The District Attorney's Office says the four assaults were perpetrated on four different victims, between July of 2018 and April of 2022. Each victim told police that Schober's assaults were "facilitated by alcohol consumption," according to a news release sent Tuesday morning.

According to the news release, one of the victims woke up after spending the evening on Water St. and found evidence she had been sexually assaulted. Surveillance video from her home showed Schober arriving with the victim and then leaving hours later. Three of the four alleged assaults involved Schober making contact with victims in the "Water Street area" late at night.

Both the Milwaukee Police Department and the District Attorney's Office are concerned there may be additional victims.

Cash bond for Schober was set at $25,000 last week, court records show. Jail records do not indicate Schober is in custody as of Tuesday morning.

The District Attorney's Office shared the following resources for victims in their news release:

If you experienced a similar assault and wish to report that assault to the police, please call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division, at 414-935-7405.

If you would prefer to discuss the matter with a victim advocate from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, please call 414-278-4617.

