31-year-old dies from gunshot injuries near Northridge Mall

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man died from gunshot wounds near Allyn and Michelle, just west of Northridge Mall, Friday morning.

According to Milwaukee police, the homicide happened around 8 a.m.

Police said they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. They seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Former East Troy Middle School band teacher charged, accused of sexual assault

Former East Troy Middle School band teacher charged, accused of inappropriately touching students

By Madison Goldbeck, Mar 16, 2023

EAST TROY, Wis. — A former East Troy Middle School band teacher is being accused of sexually assaulting female students during private lessons.

John C. Rash, 45, was recently charged with four counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. According to a criminal complaint, the incidents occurred between Aug. 2017 and July 2018.

An officer with the Village of East Troy Police Department reported he was contacted about an email from the Walworth County District Attorney's Office on Sept. 17, 2021. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) contacted the Walworth County District Attorney's Office about students who reported they were inappropriately touched by a band teacher, later identified as Rash, during private instructions. The allegations were not yet reported to the police as DPI worked to revoke Rash's teaching license.

According to the complaint, the East Troy Community School District said there were investigations into Rash, but the district "believed that nothing within that investigation rose to a mandatory report situation." The District Attorney requested the records regarding the district's investigation into Rash, which was received by police on Oct. 6, 2021.

On Nov. 3, 2021, an officer spoke with a former East Troy Middle School student. The now 17-year-old played in the school's band, but quit at the end of 7th grade during the 2017-2018 school year due to Rash making it "not enjoyable anymore." She told the officer Rash inappropriately touched her during their smaller group lessons. The student learned other girl students were also having issues with Rash after speaking to classmates.

The students went to the school's counselor at the time. She felt "nothing came of it as no one talked to them after that." The complaint says Rash then "had to put the chairs further apart" during their lessons. Rash allegedly stated to her, "Is it far enough way?" The girl felt it was retaliatory behavior.

In an interview with a second victim, also now 17, the girl said the incidents occurred "far too often to be meant in a friendly way." The girl also explained she would see other girls being sexually assaulted during the private lessons. According to the complaint, the girl said the counselor and principal were made aware but "nothing really happened after."

A third victim, now 18, said none of the students wanted to sit next to Rash during the lessons. When she reported it to the counselor, she was asked if she wanted to call it "sexual assault." The complaint says the victim explained that in 6th grade, the word "sexual assault" scared her, and "they were telling her it was an accident" so she didn't want to "make a big deal of it." The inappropriate touching continued despite the principal talking with Rash. She also explained Rash never touched the male students, that Rash would make comments about what girls were wearing, and their hair, and asked if they were dating anyone.

The fourth victim, also now 18, was in 6th grade at the time. She also asserted that multiple students went to speak with the counselor about Rash touching them at school.

TMJ4 News reached out to the school district and was provided the following statement:

"While we strive to be transparent and open with our staff, families, and other stakeholders, we have to balance that with the privacy rights of our employees and our students. The East Troy Community School District is committed to protecting the safety of our students and staff, including their physical and emotional wellbeing. We have policies and practices in place designed to help us meet that commitment. With regard to criminal charges against former District employee John Rash, we are unable to comment at this time. We hope to be able to issue a statement in the future. Thank you."

Rash resigned last year. He will make his initial appearance in court on March 20. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 160 years in prison and a $400,000 fine.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip