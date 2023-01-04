Watch Now
31-hour freeway closure: I-41 between Watertown Plank and Burleigh

Get ready for a 31-hour freeway closure in Milwaukee's Zoo Interchange this weekend.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 12:16:45-05

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a 31-hour freeway closure in Milwaukee's Zoo Interchange this weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

WIS 100 / Mayfair Road will be the main detour route during the closure, WisDOT said.

Crews will be demolishing the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the freeway.

Learn more about the Zoo Interchange's North Leg project on their website.

