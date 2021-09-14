30-year-old Milwaukee man killed in North Avenue shooting: Police

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on West North Avenue Tuesday afternoon, police say.

MPD said the homicide happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West North Avenue. Police say the victim was found at the scene but authorities were unable to revive him.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and that they are trying to find unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

