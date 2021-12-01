30-year-old man arrested for 4th OWI after Racine County accident

DOVER, Wis. — A 30-year-old Salem man was arrested for his fourth OWI after causing an accident in Racine County on Tuesday.

Officials say deputies located a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plank and Highway 75 in Dover shortly after 7 p.m.

A red Ford had severe front-end damage with full air bag deployed. A red Pontiac had severe rear-end damage. There were no other passengers in either vehicle, police say.

A witness said the Ford was speeding and deviating outside of its lane. Police say the witness also stated that when the Ford approached the stop sign at Highway 75, it did not stop or slow down prior to rear-ending the stopped Pontiac.

Police say the operator of the Ford has been identified as 30-year-old Adam Mejia of Salem. The operator of the Pontiac was a 70-year-old man from Beloit.

Both drivers had minor injuries and EMS responded to the scene to provide medical aid.

Mejia admitted to drinking while driving, according to police. Police say a small bottle of vodka was found in the driver's door pocket. Mejia failed sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for operating while under the influence fourth offense, causing injury, police say.

Mejia was transported to the Racine County Jail and was issued multiple citations. Police say he is being held on a $10,000 cash bail. The following charges are being referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office:

Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense

Operating While Intoxicated, Causing Injury

