WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The three-year-old rescued from a burning mobile home last week in West Allis has been released from the hospital, but the journey for the family is far from over.

M.J. Sancinati-Struck is back with his mother for the second night in a row. He’s going to be okay physically, but emotionally things are tough because he misses his grandmother who was also in the fire. She remains in a coma.

At a young age, M.J. is already a fighter and a survivor.

Eight days after being pulled from a burning mobile home, he’s back digging through a mountain of donated toys to aid him in his recovery.

“I’m in this situation and never in a million years did I think I would never have to be in [it],” said Noelle Guy.

As he played, TMJ4 News spoke with his mother Noelle, who said she is happy to have her son home. Her mother, Elizabeth, remains in a coma and is also fighting off COVID-19.

The conversation was overheard by M.J., who understands and feels the fear of losing his grandmother he affectionately calls MiMi.

We paused our conversation for M.J. As time went on, M.J. opened up, thanks to all his new toys helping keep his mind off a very heavy reality.

For Noelle, she carries the burden of hope, and prays to bring her household back together in full.

“I want my mom. I want my family to be in one household and not separated,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family navigate medical costs.

